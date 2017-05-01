Jamie Lynn Spears surprises sister Britney at the Radio Disney Music Awards

Britney Spears got both Radio Disney Music Awards’ first-ever Icon Award at Sunday’s ceremony and a surprise appearance from her little sister, Jamie Lynn.

To honor Britney, hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson performed a medley of the star’s No. 1 hits along with singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld, but the crowning moment came when Jamie Lynn unexpectedly came out on stage to join the others for a rousing rendition of Britney’s 2011 track “Till the World Ends.”

After the performance, Jamie Lynn presented her big sister with the award, which acknowledges her iconic status in the pop culture stratosphere.

“She is my friend, my hero, my favorite pop star of all time ― and everyone else’s,” Jamie Lynn said of Britney, who is close to ending her residency in Las Vegas. “I’m so excited to present her with this well-deserved recognition.”

The elder Spears sister was clearly surprised to see Jamie Lynn come out for this moment, which is a true full-circle moment for the superstar — as a child, Britney started out on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, and now she is Radio Disney’s first-ever Icon.