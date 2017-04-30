Ja Rule shares Fyre Festival update: 'All guests are safe'

Ja Rule is once again apologizing for Fyre Festival, a musical event he helped organize that was supposed to kick off this past weekend but was ultimately called off once some of the high-paying guests arrived to the fest’s Bahamas location only to find many of the amenities they were promised were missing in action.

“Relieved to share that all guest are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund,” Ja Rule tweeted Sunday. “Our deepest apologies…”

The official Fyre Festival Twitter account also posted an apology Sunday. “#Fyre Festival is a dream & vision we poured our hearts & souls into creating, 2017 fell dramatically short of even modest expectations,” they wrote. “We’re heartbroken that we let down all the guests who put their faith in us.”

In a previous statement posted on Twitter Friday afternoon, Ja Rule said they were “working right now on getting everyone [off] the island SAFE that is my immediate concern.” “I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded.”

Soon before that, Fyre Festival released a statement explaining that “due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time.” Read more about what went wrong with the festival here.