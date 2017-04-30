See the Chainsmokers crash a high school prom

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Prom is supposed to be a night to remember, and students at Huntley High School near Chicago certainly won’t be forgetting their big night anytime soon.

The Chainsmokers treated teens to a surprise 10-minute performance ahead of their gig at the Allstate Arena on Saturday night, according to the Chicago Daily Herald.

The hitmakers, made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, even shared a photo with the stunned crowd on Twitter.

“Crashed this prom just now,” they captioned the snap. “It was across the street from our arena show, so why not.”

Students also took out their phones to document the surprise, sharing photos and videos to social media as the duo performed hits like “Closer” to the private show.

Turns out, it all started when a student who was a fan of The Chainsmokers sent them an email.

“About two weeks ago I got this random phone call that I happened to answer, and on the other end this person said ‘This is going to be the strangest call you’ve ever received, but one of your students actually sent an email to the manager of the band,’ ” Huntley High School Principal Scott Rowe told the Daily Herald about getting the call from a filmographer with the band.

Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ❤️ have a good rest of prom — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

Chainsmokers decided to crash prom HHS. Watch this amazing videohttps://t.co/z4vA8jS4fV — Bradley Aney (@MrAneyHHS) April 30, 2017

When chainsmokers show up at your prom! @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/yx7fJ12HWC — Mckenzie Krich (@246kenzie) April 30, 2017

@mrallenmath27 that'll teach you to not come to prom! pic.twitter.com/I07D1LDkue — Dr. Scott Rowe (@ScottRowe158) April 30, 2017

He continued, “It was probably the toughest secret I’ve ever kept, because I knew the kids were going to go crazy for it.”

Rowe said The Chainsmokers started their performance soon after the dance began at 7 p.m. but it took students a minute to realize what was happening.

“It says a lot about those guys and how cool they are to their fans,” Rowe said of the free gig.

And the band may not be done with their party crashing.

“Your prom could be next,” they tweeted.