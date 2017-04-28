Prince's Purple Rain getting official reissue with previously unreleased tracks

Prince’s iconic Purple Rain album is getting a jam-packed rerelease.

NPG Records and Warner Bros. have announced the official plans for Purple Rain Deluxe and Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition. Releasing June 23, the special collection will feature never before released tracks, including extended or newly mastered versions of “Possessed,” “Electric Intercourse,” “Father’s Song,” “We Can F—,” and “Katrina’s Paper Dolls.”

Available for pre-order beginning Friday, the two-CD Purple Rain Deluxe consists of a remaster of the original album overseen by Prince in 2015 and From The Vault & Unreleased, which includes 11 songs discovered in the late singer’s vault.

The expanded edition of the re-release comes with the aforementioned material, plus a disc of Single Edits & B-Sides, as well as a concert DVD of Prince performing live in Syracuse, NY in 1985.

News of Purple Rain‘s update comes on the heels of a federal court blocking the release of Deliverance, an album solely of unreleased tracks.

Purple Rain served as the soundtrack for the 1984 musical film of the same name starring the musician, and has been deemed one of the greatest albums of all-time, landing at No. 2 on EW’s list.

See the full tracklists of Purple Rain Deluxe below.

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

“Let’s Go Crazy” “Take Me With U” “The Beautiful Ones” “Computer Blue” “Darling Nikki” “When Doves Cry” “I Would Die 4 U” “Baby I’m A Star” “Purple Rain”

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

“The Dance Electric” “Love And Sex” “Computer Blue” (‘Hallway Speech’ version)” “Electric Intercourse (studio)” “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden” “Possessed (1983 version)” “Wonderful Ass” “Velvet Kitty Cat” “Katrina’s Paper Dolls” “We Can F—” “Father’s Song”

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

“When Doves Cry (edit)” “17 Days” “Let’s Go Crazy (edit)” “Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)” “Erotic City” “Erotic City (‘Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive’)” “Purple Rain (edit)” “God” “God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)” “Another Lonely Christmas” Another Lonely Christmas (extended version) “I Would Die 4 U (edit)” “I Would Die 4 U (extended version)” “Baby I’m A Star (edit)” “Take Me With U (edit)”

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985