Harry Styles announces world tour

Harry Styles is hitting the road. The singer announced a world tour on Friday to support his forthcoming solo debut, Sign of the Times, which is due out May 12.

The tour’s North American leg kicks off Sept. 19 in San Francisco and concludes Oct. 14 in Phoenix before heading overseas to Europe, Asia, and Australia. Other North American stops on the tour include Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Austin, where Styles will perform at the Moody Theater as a part of ACL Live.

Styles released the album’s debut single and title track late last month; the song currently sits at No. 22 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. The One Direction member performed “Sign of the Times” and album cut “Ever Since New York” on the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Surrounding the release of Sign of the Times, Styles will appear on TODAY on May 9 and stage a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from May 15-18.

Styles’ musical pursuits are only one aspect of his busy 2017. The 23-year-old star will appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II film Dunkirk, which hits theaters on July 21.

See Styles’ North American tour dates below.

Sept. 19 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic

Sept. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Greek Theater

Sept. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. — The Chicago Theatre

Sept. 28 — New York, N.Y. — Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 30 — Boston, Mass. — Wang Theatre

Oct. 1 — Washington, D.C. — DAR Constitution Hall

Oct. 4 — Toronto, Ontario — Massey Hall

Oct. 5 — Upper Darby, Penn. — Tower Theater

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. — Roxy

Oct. 10 — Irving, Texas — The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Oct. 11 — Austin, Texas — ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Comerica Theatre