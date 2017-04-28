Billy Ray Cyrus renames himself, re-records 'Achy Breaky Heart'

Long before being known as dad to the likes of pop starlets Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus was a country music icon, thanks to his number one hit single “Achy Breaky Heart” — which came out 25 years ago this year.

Now, to mark the occasion, the singer has re-recorded the 1992 track with Don Von Tress — who first wrote the track — to create a version that is more authentic to the songwriter’s intention for the original. Additionally, Billy Ray is also taking a page out of Prince, Cher, and Madonna’s playbook, by changing his name to only one word: Cyrus.

“After Aug. 25, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he told Rolling Stone Country. “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.” Bye-bye, ‘Billy Ray’!

Aside from the new “Achy Breaky” release, Cyrus is also working on a new album, as well as continuing his stint on Still the King, which premieres its second season May 1st on CMT.

Listen to the reissue of “Achy Breaky Heart” below.