Machine Gun Kelly postpones concerts after injury on movie set

Machine Gunny Kelly has postponed three concerts after sustaining “a pretty intense chest injury” while shooting a movie last week, the rapper announced Thursday on social media.

The shows previously scheduled for Friday in Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday in Clive, Iowa; and Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be pushed to the end of his current U.S. run, which winds down in May.

A rep for the rapper-actor old EW on Thursday that he sustained an injury on the set of Captive State, a sci-fi film directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) and also starring John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, and Ashton Sanders. Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, completed his work on the film and does not have any broken bones, his publicist said.

Representatives for production company Participant Media did not immediately respond to request for comment.

As TMZ reported over the weekend, Kelly was forced to interrupt a concert in Florida on Saturday to seek medical assistance backstage for chest pain. He eventually returned to the stage and finished the show.

Addressing the TMZ report Monday on Instagram, Kelly said he “took some serious damage to my chest plate/ribs this week and during our 6th song last night I collapsed backstage and thought i was having a heart attack.” Kelly also tweeted Monday that he was in the hospital but would be okay, and the next day tweeted, “it feels like a f—ing knife is just stuck in the left side of my chest.”

in regards to our next 3 shows… pic.twitter.com/ofdybsxTDP — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) April 27, 2017

it feels like a fucking knife is just stuck in the left side of my chest. — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) April 25, 2017

in the hospital right now trying to figure it all out. thanks for the concern and the love. ima be straight tho, y'all know me 💪🏽💪🏽 — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) April 24, 2017