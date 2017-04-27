Homer Simpson, Snow White, more cartoon characters sing Zedd & Alessia Cara's 'Stay'

How do you improve an already hit song? Add Homer Simpson, Snow White, Cartman, Dora the Explorer, and Aladdin.

Zedd and Alessia Cara’s ‘Stay,’ which currently sits at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, has gotten a cartoon remix. In a video posted on Twitter by the Grammy-winning producer, an impressive collection of legendary animated characters are meshed together to sing the track.

Among the big names included are Pink Panther, Bugs Bunny, SpongeBob SquarePants, Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin, Frozen‘s Elsa, Scooby Doo, Lion King‘s Nala, and BoJack Horseman.

Cara is no stranger to animation, having performed the soundtrack version of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned Moana track “How Far I’ll Go.”

Watch the cartoon recut above.