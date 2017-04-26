Justin Timberlake remembers the 'irreplaceable' Jonathan Demme

Justin Timberlake is the latest to remember the “irreplaceable” Jonathan Demme, who died Wednesday at the age of 73.

The Oscar-winning director scored critical and commercial acclaim for big screen dramas The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, but he was also the filmmaker behind many great music documentaries, including last year’s concert film Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids. The project centered on the final date of Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience World Tour.”

Sharing a black-and-white picture of the two embracing, the musician penned a heartfelt tribute to his director via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Where do I begin..? Words just aren’t enough with heartache like this,” he wrote. “You, master of humanity. You, genius of storytelling. You, generous and warm man. You, special soul. You taught me so much about life and art and about standing up for what you believe. You made me better at my craft. And, the time I spent with you away from a camera and a stage made a better human out of me. You are truly irreplaceable. I will miss you so dearly, my sweet friend. I hope we meet again someday. I love you, JD. May you Rest In Peace.”

Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids is available to stream on Netflix. To find out where to watch Demme’s other music docs, go here.