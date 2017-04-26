Haim and Katy Perry announced as upcoming musical guests on SNL

SNL is finalizing plans for the end of its 42nd season, announcing Wednesday via Twitter that Haim and Katy Perry will be the final musical guests, performing, respectively, on May 13 and May 20.

Haim will join host, and Sean Spicer-impersonator, Melissa McCarthy for the Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress’ fifth time hosting the late-night show in less than six years. Perry will perform a week later on the season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

Four years after the release of their last single, the Haim sisters were back teasing new music last week with a short trailer featuring Danielle bashing on some drums in a recording booth. The band also shared the SNL news and their excitement on Twitter, saying, “WE’RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY S—.”

WE'RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY SHIT — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 26, 2017

Perry also seems set to release new music after the success of her single “Chained to the Rhythm” in February. The singer has been frequently using a cherry pie emoji as of late, apparently alluding to an upcoming project.

It was previously announced that LCD Soundsystem will appear on the May 6 episode hosted by Chris Pine. All three episodes will air live across the country at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 PT on NBC.