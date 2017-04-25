Shania Twain reveals new album coming in September

After a 15-year wait, one of the biggest-selling music stars is finally ready for her comeback: Shania Twain will return this September with her anticipated follow-up to 2002’s Up!, she announced Tuesday. The Grammy-winning singer will also release the album’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” in June.

Earlier this year, Twain took EW behind the scenes of her new record; she revealed that she drew upon years of stored-up musical ideas that she collected on various recording devices.

“I’m forever backing things up,” she said. “So if it’s a rainy day or I’m bored, I’ll go through my electronics and listen to things. They’ll have titles like ‘Fun beat’ or ‘Fab memory.’ … It’s really fun to experiment with arrangements. I did so many of my backing vocal arrangements — just being able to have all these multitracks and moving them around and experimenting that way. By the time I got into the studio, I was already quite familiar with what I wanted to do.”

For the first time in years, Twain is no longer collaborating with Mutt Lange, her ex-husband and the producer who helmed blockbusters like 1997’s Come on Over. Instead, Twain has partnered with producers Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, One Direction), Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen), Jacquire King (Kings of Leon), and songwriter-producer Matthew Koma. “They’re all very different from each other,” she said of her collaborators. “And I’m a very focused person in the studio. It’s not like it’s not fun, but the joy comes in watching the whole thing grow and getting locked into that creative mode — that’s so indulgent for me.”

As she gears up to release her new album, Twain also will be hitting the road to headline Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 29. The singer also plans to debut her single live at the fest.