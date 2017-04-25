Beyoncé is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, her award-winning visual album, by launching a scholarship program for young women. The singer made the announcement on her website Tuesday.

The Formation Scholars program will kick off in time for the 2017-2018 academic year “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident.”

Four scholarships total will be awarded to incoming, current, or graduate female students studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College. The announcement does not specify the scholarships’ financial worth.

Beyoncé has long been heralded for supporting and encouraging women with both her music and her actions outside of the industry. In 2013, she helped launch Gucci’s Chime for Change, a campaign intended to empower young women.

“I have always felt strongly about equal opportunity for women. Girls have to be taught from early on that they are strong and capable of being anything they want to be,” she said at the time, Vogue reported. “It’s up to us to change the statistics for women around the world. I’m honored to be in the company of women who live fearlessly and set an example for the next generation of young ladies.”

In 2015, that campaign partnered with Global Citizen for a long-term partnership “to convene, unite, and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women globally.” Read more about it here, and see Beyoncé’s full Formation Scholars announcement here.