Phoenix announce new album, Ti Amo

Phoenix are releasing their next album June 9, the band revealed in a New York Times interview posted Monday. The collection, their first since 2013’s Bankrupt!, will be titled Ti Amo.

The French band, fronted by Thomas Mars, debuted with United in 2000 and found commercial and critical success with their fourth album, 2009’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. The collection included singles “1901” and “Lisztomania” and earned them the Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards.

According to the Times story, Ti Amo “may be the band’s most unabashedly romantic record yet, powered by a sleek, midtempo dance pulse and a vibe that the guitarist Laurent Brancowitz said recalls ‘summer and Italian discos.'”

Phoenix previously announced they’ll be embarking on a world tour this summer that kicks off May 12 in Miami. Check out those dates here, and read the full Times article here.