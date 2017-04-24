Kenny G serenades Delta passengers for charity

And now for some good news involving airline passengers: Grammy-winning musician Kenny G staged an impromptu, in-flight concert to raise money for charity.

On Saturday morning, as reported by local news station WFLA, Kenny G was en route from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles when the passenger seated next to him explained that following the death of her daughter she had begun raising money for Relay for Life, which raises funds that go to the American Cancer Society.

In response, Kenny G agreed to perform in the airplane’s aisles — if fellow passengers would agree to help raise $1,000 in donations for the fundraiser.

In the end, impressed and soothed passengers more than doubled the goal, with Kenny G handing over $2,000 for the charity.

Watch the video below.