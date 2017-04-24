Gregg Allman denies rumors of entering hospice care

Southern rock legend Gregg Allman denied rumors that he has entered hospice care on Monday, issuing a brief Facebook statement that he’s “currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders.”

He added, “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’.”

The 69-year-old singer, songwriter, and Allman Brothers Band cofounder has battled several health issues in recent years, and last month canceled all his scheduled tour dates for 2017. Last year, Allman nixed a string of summer tour dates due to “serious health issues,” returned to the stage in the fall for a pair of shows, and then bowed out of a winter tour citing a “vocal injury requiring additional rest.”

Allman’s most recent studio album, Low Country Blues, was released in 2011, and his follow-up, Southern Blood, is due this year.

Read Allman’s Facebook statement below.