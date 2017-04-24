Elton John cancels Las Vegas performances following hospitalization for rare infection

Elton John has canceled his next month of live performances after being hospitalized for a “rare and potentially deadly” infection. According to a statement, he is “expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

The legendary musician’s April and May run of his The Million Dollar Piano show in Las Vegas, as well as a May 6 gig in Bakersfield, California, have been canceled.

John contracted a harmful bacterial infection during his recent South American tour and was immediately hospitalized upon his return to England after showing signs of illness. The extended stay included two nights in intensive care. Released on Saturday, he is now comfortably resting at home.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them,” John said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The British musician is currently set to make his return to stage on June 3 in Twickenham, England.