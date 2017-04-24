The Chainsmokers misspell Pittsburgh while performing in Pittsburgh

At the Chainsmokers’ Pittsburgh show this weekend, the duo — made up of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart — revealed a banner intended to honor the city. The only problem? Pittsburgh was spelled “Pittsburg” on the sign.

The Chainsmokers responded to the spelling error in a tweet that read, “Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande.”

Well at least we got another chance this week in Clevlande https://t.co/YDUPkwUifc — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 24, 2017

1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. pic.twitter.com/WMxFejBc2l — Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017

The Chainsmokers are currently touring their debut studio album, Memories…Do Not Open, released earlier this month. The record includes singles “Paris” and “Something Just Like This.” Buy tickets to the ongoing North American tour here.