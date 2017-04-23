Frank Ocean debuts Auto-Tune-heavy new track, 'Lens'

Frank Ocean continues to premiere new music on his Beats 1 radio show, Blonded: Saturday, he dropped a new song titled “Lens” — plus a second version of that track featuring Travis Scott.

The musician previously released “Chanel” and “Biking,” featuring Tyler, the Creator and Jay Z, on the show. He also collaborated with Migos for Calvin Harris’ “Slide” earlier this year.

Prior to these releases, Ocean came out with his highly anticipated second record, Blonde (preceded by visual album Endless), this past summer. Blonde was the follow-up to 2011’s Channel Orange, Ocean’s first proper album.

Hear the solo version of “Lens” up top and the one featuring Scott above.