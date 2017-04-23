Beyoncé shares adorable Easter family photos

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

She got it from her mama!

Beyoncé, who is expecting twins, and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy showed off their modeling skills in a post shared to the singer’s Instagram page on Sunday. Set to Bill Withers’ tune “Lovely Day,” the compilations commemorated the family’s Easter celebrations last week.

Donning sunglasses and an off-the-shoulder, eggshell-colored gown, Beyoncé gave herself bunny ears as she posed alongside her eldest child with husband Jay Z. Blue Ivy looked stylish in a white dress with a floral print blazer paired with a bunny ears headband, and the mother-daughter duo even wore their hair in matching braids.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Blue Ivy kissed her mother’s baby bump in one adorable photo and put her hand on her hip with some attitude in another.

Following the mini photo shoot, Blue Ivy hangs out with a costumed Easter bunny while holding a pink basket.

The singer also shared a video with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, playing with a holiday Snapchat filter as well as a photo of them with former Destiny’s Child group mate Kelly Rowland.

The photos also included Beyoncé and Blue Ivy showing off their looks in individual shots.

“Beyoncé looked amazing. She had fun watching [daughter Blue Ivy] hunt for eggs. She celebrated for a couple of hours with her family,” an eyewitness told PEOPLE.

“She mostly stayed sitting,” added the eyewitness. “Everyone doted on her and made sure she was comfortable. She looked very happy.”

Beyoncé was originally supposed to headline Coachella this month, but postponed her gig until 2018 in the wake of the pregnancy announcement.

With a freed up schedule now that she didn’t have to prep for the festival, the singer and her husband headed to Bora Bora for a babymoon earlier this month. A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple recently spent a sun-soaked vacation in the French Polynesian island — likely their last vacation before Blue’s new siblings arrive.