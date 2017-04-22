The Boss is headed to London for Record Store Day.

Bruce Springsteen is upping the ante on his Record Store Day release with the first-ever vinyl release of the Nov. 18, 1975 recording of his legendary Hammersmith Odeon concert in London. The 1975 show marked Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first concert outside of the U.S. in the wake of the release of Born to Run and the Boss’ appearance on the covers of Newsweek and Time.

The show is mythic among Springsteen acolytes and will likely be in high demand in its first ever pressing to vinyl. Only 3,000 copies were made to be sold around the country as part of the annual holiday that seeks to promote business at independent music stores.

The New Jersey rocker has long been a supporter of the indie music store celebration, previously releasing singles and remastered editions of his first seven albums for Columbia Records. But this release marks a true treasure for Springsteen obsessives. The concert, which proved that Springsteen and the E Street Band had massive appeal outside of the States, is a part of music history, and now fans have a chance to own a piece of it.

RELATED: The Evolution of Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen has been keeping busy, releasing this week a new protest song criticizing President Donald Trump. “That’s What Makes Us Great” comes on the heels of a series of declarations against Trump and in support of dissenters during the Australia leg of The River Tour. The Boss spent the fall canvassing for Hillary Clinton at various rallies, in between appearances promoting the release of his autobiography Born to Run.

While fans still may have hungry hearts for new music (the Boss hasn’t released a record of new material since 2014’s High Hopes), this should tide them over in the meantime.