Zayn parties hard in 'Still Got Time' video

In late March, Zayn Malik shared “Still Got Time,” the PARTYNEXTDOOR-featuring lead single off his forthcoming second solo album, due out this summer. Now the bubbly cut has a music video to match.

Calmatic, who was behind clips for Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, and more directed the video, which depicts Malik as he wanders though a hazy party scene with plenty of smoke and booze.

“I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn’s management at 7 a.m.,” the director wrote in a statement. “They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn’t know what to expect. When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable. So we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll. The rest is history.”

Zayn’s second album will follow 2016’s Mind of Mine. His former One Direction compatriot Harry Styles made his Saturday Night Live debut earlier this month and will release his first solo full-length, Sign of the Times, in May. See the “Still Got Time” video above.