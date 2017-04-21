Posthumous Christina Grimmie album announced

A posthumous album from Christina Grimmie was announced Friday.

Republic Records, ZXL Music, and the Grimmie family will release All Is Vanity on June 2. The project will include songs featured on Grimmie’s Side B EP, which debuted Friday.

The YouTube star and former contestant on The Voice was fatally shot last June in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 22. The release date of All Is Vanity coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In addition to the All Is Vanity announcement, the Grimmie family shared in a press release that “fans should tune in” to the April 25 episode of The Voice “for a very special announcement.”