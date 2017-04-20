HAIM preview new music in rollicking teaser video

It’s been nearly four years since HAIM released a studio album, but that seemingly changes next week, as the rockers tweeted a teaser video previewing new tunes early Thursday.

The tweet’s caption simply reads “April 27, 2017,” hinting at the date a fresh single could drop. The accompanying clip sees a sole member of the trio hammering away at a drumset in a recording booth.

“We write everything, we play everything, and we help produce everything,” Danielle Haim previously told EW of their sophomore LP’s lengthy gestation process. “These things take time, and we refuse to put out anything we’re not 100 percent in love with.” Further teasing the upcoming collection, Este Haim added: “You don’t even know what’s coming for you. I’m warning you. You. Don’t. Even. Know.”

After dropping the 11-track collection Days Are Gone in 2013, HAIM assisted Calvin Harris on his 2014 Motion cut “Pray to God,” and further contributed to the Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 soundtrack song “Meltdown” alongside Lorde, Pusha T, and Q-Tip.

Watch HAIM’s new music preview above.