Charlie Puth releases R&B-flavored new single, 'Attention'

The “Attention” is back on Charlie Puth.

Two years after racing into the spotlight with the tear-inducing hit “See You Again,” the singer has released “Attention,” the first single off his upcoming sophomore album.

Puth scored three Grammy nominations at the 2016 ceremony for “See You Again,” a song he co-wrote and performed with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a dedication to the late Paul Walker. Following the success of the track, Puth’s debut album, Nine Track Mind, was released, eventually peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Puth is about to set off on the upcoming Illuminate World Tour, headlined by Shawn Mendes. “He’s such a professional and a really cool guy,” Mendes told EW. “And an incredible writer-producer. He’ll be really cool to work with.”

Listen to “Attention” above. It’s available to download on iTunes and Amazon, and to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.