Paramore channel the '80s on new song, 'Hard Times'

Paramore’s newest song is called “Hard Times,” but their music video for the ’80s-inspired track is all fun: Frontwoman Hayley Williams performs in a candy-colored set that’s equal parts Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Michel Gondry between shots of her and her bandmates against playful, animated backdrops.

“Hard Times” is the first single off After Laughter, Paramore’s first album since their 2013 self-titled entry. That record featured “Still Into You” and “Ain’t It Fun,” the band’s most commercially successful single to date.

After debuting with All We Know Is Falling in 2005, Paramore’s gone through a number of lineup changes — in recent years, Williams was the only original member still with the group. After Laughter marks the return of drummer Zac Farro, one of Paramore’s co-founders.

Paramore will embark on a U.K. tour in June, about a month after After Laughter drops on May 12. See those dates here and the track list for the new collection below. “Hard Times” is streaming above.

1 – “Hard Times”

2 – “Rose-Colored Boy”

3 – “Told You So”

4 – “Forgiveness”

5 – “Fake Happy”

6 – “26”

7 – “Pool”

8 – “Grudges”

9 – “Caught in the Middle”

10 – “Idle Worship”

11 – “No Friend”

12 – “Tell Me How”