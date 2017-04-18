On the one year anniversary of Prince’s death, fans are getting a special gift to celebrate the legendary musician’s music.

Deliverance, a posthumous album with six unreleased tracks, will be available on Friday, with the title track now streaming on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

Prince and Ian Boxill wrote and produced the tracks between 2006 and 2008, a time when Prince was an independent artist. Rogue Music Alliance will release Deliverance independently, and the record company says most of the profits from sales will go to the late musician’s estate.

“I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing, I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many,” said Boxill in a statement. “Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

Listen to “Deliverance” below and see the full tracklist.

1. “Deliverance”

2. “I Am”

3. “Touch Me”

4. “Sunrise Sunset”

5. “No One Else”

6. “I Am (Extended)”