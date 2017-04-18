O-Town return with new song, 'Empty Space'

O-Town are back: The boy band, who formed on ABC’s Making the Band in 2000, released a new single titled “Empty Space” via Yahoo Tuesday.

The group was originally managed my Lou Pearlman, who died this past August and was most known for managing Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC before going to prison for a variety of financial crimes. They released their self-titled debut, featuring single “Liquid Dreams,” in 2001, and went on to drop O2 the next year before disbanding in 2003.

All of the original members — save for Ashley Parker Angel, who has released solo music, starred in his own MTV reality show, and appeared in Broadway’s Hairspray as Link Larkin since his O-Town days — reunited in 2014 for that year’s Lines & Circles. “Empty Space” marks their first release since then.

Hear the new track above.