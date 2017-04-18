Watch Korn's new 12-year-old bassist make his stage debut

Tye Trujillo is officially on the job. The 12-year-old started his new gig as Korn’s (temporary) bassist Monday evening when he joined the band for their Bogota show.

Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, was recently named a temporary replacement for Korn’s current bassist, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who can’t make the South American leg of the band’s upcoming tour. Trujillo — who has his own band, The Helmets — will be playing with Korn until May 6.

And as you can see from the clip of him performing with drummer Ray Luzier (above), Trujillo can more than hold his own on stage.

Korn released The Serenity of Suffering, their 12th studio album, last year.