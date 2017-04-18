Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA.' video stars Don Cheadle

Kendrick Lamar shared the second music video from his new album DAMN. on Tuesday, and it features Avengers actor Don Cheadle rapping to “DNA.”

The video begins in an interrogation room where a character played by Cheadle administers a polygraph test on Lamar — and then begins to rap to the track. Brief snippets of a car full of women blasting Lamar’s 2015 song “Hood Politics” are spliced into the footage of Cheadle and Lamar. Eventually, Cheadle releases Lamar, who goes on to hang out with his friends.

Cheadle is a known fan of Lamar’s work. After the rapper lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammys, Cheadle tweeted, “I almost Kanyed tonight.” He later added, “I’m not a Taylor hater. I think Kendrick’s album is stronger and more deserving. That’s all.”

The “DNA.” video was directed by Nabil, who has previously helmed videos for Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Bon Iver, and more. Lamar has a history of high-concept music videos. His video for “Alright” was nominated for four awards at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and took home the prize for Best Direction.

“DNA.” follows a clip from “HUMBLE.” that Lamar released in late March. DAMN., Lamar’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s To Pimp A Butterfly, was released last Thursday night. For more on Lamar, read EW’s DAMN. review and recap of the rapper’s headlining Coachella set.