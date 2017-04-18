Harry Styles breaks silence on Taylor Swift relationship

Although the success of his boy band One Direction turned Harry Styles into a global star, he hasn’t sat down for many interviews in his young career. The new issue of Rolling Stone, however, features a lengthy cover story on Styles by famed director Cameron Crowe. The discussion gets into subjects Styles hasn’t discussed much publicly, such as his short-lived 2012 romance with Taylor Swift. At least two of the songs from Swift’s 2015 album 1989, “Style” and “Out of the Woods,” have long been rumored to be about that relationship.

“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” Styles told Crowe.”I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

Asked if he had anything left to say to Swift, Styles said, “Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s— ever. So thank you.”

Other topics of the interview include Styles’ former bandmate, Zayn Malik. Since leaving One Direction in 2015, Malik has spent some time disparaging his old group, even recently saying One Direction “is not music that I would listen to.” Crowe asked Styles for a response.

“I think it’s a shame he felt that way, but I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love,” Styles said. “If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that. I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him.”