Lana Del Rey previews emotional song she wrote after Coachella

Lana Del Rey spent the weekend at Coachella, but she came out of the experience with conflicting feelings — and a new song.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the singer-songwriter said she experienced “complex feelings” about enjoying the music festival as tensions with North Korea mount. “I find it’s a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God’s good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated,” she wrote.

On the way home from the festival, Del Rey stopped to sit in a sequoia grove and “write a little song,” in which she sings about trading fame and fortune for “a stairway to heaven.”

“I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run,” she wrote.

Last week, Del Rey released the artwork for her upcoming album, Lust for Life. Listen to her new song below.