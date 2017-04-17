Gorillaz announce first North American tour in 7 years

This summer, Gorillaz are staging their first North American tour in seven years, the group announced Monday. Kicking off July 8 in Chicago and concluding Oct. 15 in Miami, the 17-date jaunt will follow the release of the alt-rock group’s fifth album, Humanz, which is due April 28.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz were announced as the headliners for August’s Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, but they hadn’t detailed additional tour plans. The fresh itinerary hits major cities from coast to coast including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver, and Los Angeles. Notably, Gorillaz also shared September bookings at New York’s Meadows and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful; both festivals have yet to detail their complete lineups.

In March, Gorillaz detailed Humanz; their first full-length release since 2010’s The Fall is loaded with elite guests: Grace Jones, D.R.A.M., De La Soul, Danny Brown, and Vince Staples all appear. They’ve already shared multiple songs from the project, including “Let Me Out,” which features Mavis Staples and Pusha T.

Tickets for Gorillaz’ North American tour go on sale Friday. Check out the list of dates below.