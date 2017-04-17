Bleachers drop new song featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, announce album release date

Bleachers released “Hate That You Know Me,” the follow-up to the recently released “Don’t Take the Money,” Monday. Both tracks are off the band’s upcoming second album, Gone Now, out June 2.

“Hate That You Know Me” features backup vocals from Carly Rae Jepsen, Sam Dew, and Julia Michaels. Last month, Jepsen posted a photo of her in the studio with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, though it’s not clear what that session was for.

Prior to Bleachers, Antonoff fronted Steel Train and played guitar for fun. He made his debut as Bleachers in 2014 when the group released Strange Desire featuring singles “I Wanna Get Better” and “Rollercoaster.”

Aside from his own projects, Antonoff is known for collaborating with artists like Taylor Swift (1989′s “Out of the Woods” and “I Wish You Would”) and Lorde (“Green Light”). He’s also helmed two cover albums of both Steel Train’s self-titled record and Bleachers’ Strange Desire featuring all-female vocals by artists ranging from Tegan and Sara to the Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines.

Hear “Hate That You Know Me” above, and check out the full track list for Gone Now below.

1 – “Dream of Mickey Mantle”

2 – “Goodmorning”

3 – “Hate That You Know Me”

4 – “Don’t Take the Money”

5 – “Everybody Lost Somebody”

6 – “All My Heroes”

7 – “Let’s Get Married”

8 – “Goodbye”

9 – “I Miss Those Days”

10 – “Nothing Is U”

11 – “I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise”

12 – “Foreign Girls”