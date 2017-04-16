Harry Styles premieres 'Ever Since New York' on SNL

Harry Styles made his official solo debut April 7 with the release of single “Sign of the Times,” and the One Direction member revealed another new song this weekend on Saturday Night Live, where he performed “Ever Since New York.”

Both songs are off his upcoming self-titled debut, out May 12. Harry Styles follows previous releases from other One Direction members past and present: Alum Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015, dropped Mind of Mine in 2016, and Niall Horan premiered “This Town” that same year.

Along with performing “Ever Since New York” and “Sign of the Times” on the NBC show, Styles also appeared in some sketches: He played a ridiculous, highly amusing version of Mick Jagger in a Celebrity Family Feud-inspired sketch and showed off his vocal talents in “Civil War Soldiers.”

Watch his musical performances above.