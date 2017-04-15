Watch Billy Joel sing ‘New York State of Mind’ with Kevin Spacey

Billy Joel has put Kevin Spacey in a New York state of mind.

The House of Cards star joined the musician on stage Friday during his latest Madison Square Garden concert to duet on Joel’s hit song.

Video captured at the concert shows Joel singing the first verse of “New York State of Mind” before introducing Spacey, who held up a microphone and took on the next verse. The two then took turns singing lines through the rest of the song.

Spacey also shared a photo on Twitter of the two together on stage, writing, “On stage at MSG, dayenu. Singing w/ Billy Joel, dayenu. Amazing NY fans, dayenu. All of them together & a selfie?! NY State of Outta My Mind.”

This isn’t the first time Joel and Spacey have performed together. In November 2014, Joel was awarded the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and performed “Piano Man” with a number of special guests, including Spacey (who learned the song’s harmonica intro for the occasion).

Watch Spacey and Joel’s “New York State of Mind” duet (via Rolling Stone) above.