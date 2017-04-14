Lorde announces surprise show ahead of Coachella, first in over two years

Lorde has given the “Green Light” to her first show in more than two years.

After teasing Southern California residents on Thursday to keep their Friday night open, the Grammy winner announced a surprise performance near Joshua Tree ahead of her big Sunday appearance at Coachella.

It took only five minutes for the show to be sold out, aided by the $20 admission, with Lorde saying the low price was “because I’m 20 and because I love you.”

Breaking out in 2013 with her debut album Pure Heroine, the New Zealand native is set to release her long-awaited sophomore effort Melodrama on June 16. The first single “Green Light” was released in March to critical acclaim. In his review of the track, EW’s Nolan Feeney opined, “It’s the most explosive and epic thing Lorde has done, a sign that she can be just as captivating when she’s aiming for the rafters as she is pursuing something quieter.”

i'm playing my first show in 2 and a half years tonight at midnight. PAPPY & HARRIET'S, pioneertown. see you there ❤ https://t.co/p8nlvj0BlJ — Lorde (@lorde) April 15, 2017

$20 tickets because i'm 20 and because i love you. let's get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH — Lorde (@lorde) April 15, 2017