Chris Stapleton unveils 'Broken Halos' off upcoming LP

Chris Stapleton announced his upcoming From A Room: Volume 1 album earlier this year, and now he’s giving fans a new taste of the highly anticipated set: The singer debuted the rueful “Broken Halos” early Friday morning. Stapleton first shared the song back in December, and he’s frequently played it live on tour, like when he performed the searing tune during Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountains Rise fundraiser. This marks the track’s official release.

Stapleton teamed up with Nashville studio wiz Dave Cobb, who also produced 2015’s Traveller, for the upcoming collection, which is actually a double album. The first half, out May 5, includes eight original songs as well as two covers, “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning,” written by Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar and made famous by Willie Nelson, and the LP’s first single, “Either Way,” popularized by Lee Ann Womack. Volume 2 will arrive before the end of the year.

http://vevo.ly/62p2VN

Hear “Broken Halos” above. From A Room: Volume 1 is now available for pre-order.

Stapleton is currently on tour and kicks off his All-American Roadshow tour May 5. The new run kicks off in Georgia and wraps Aug. 25 in New Hampshire. Throughout, he will command fabled venues like Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. He’s also playing festivals like Summerfest in Milwaukee and Watershed in Washington state.

All announced dates are listed below. Tickets are currently on sale.

March 9 – Houston, TX @ Rodeo Houston

March 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

March 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

March 24 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

March 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 28 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater – Palms Casino Resort

April 6 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center

April 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival

April 20 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

April 21 – Pikeville, KY @ East Kentucky Expo Center

April 22 – Pikeville, KY @ East Kentucky Expo Center

April 27 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

April 28 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center

April 29 – Bloomington, IL @ U.S. Cellular Coliseum

May 5 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

May 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VA Beach

May 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 23 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

June 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 3 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 9 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center

June 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

June 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 23 – Manhattan, KS @ Country Stampede

June 24 – North Platte, NE @ Nebraskaland Days

June 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 15 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 16 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 28 – George, WA @ Watershed Festival

July 29 – Central Point, OR @ Country Crossings Music Festival

July 30 – Mountain Home, ID @ Mountain Home Country Music Festival

August 3 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

August 4—Prairie Du Chien, WI—Country on the River

August 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

August 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion

August 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion