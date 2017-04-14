Chris Stapleton unveils 'Broken Halos' off upcoming LP

Chris Stapleton announced his upcoming From A Room: Volume 1 album earlier this year, and now he’s giving fans a new taste of the highly anticipated set: The singer debuted the rueful “Broken Halos” early Friday morning. Stapleton first shared the song back in December, and he’s frequently played it live on tour, like when he performed the searing tune during Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountains Rise fundraiser. This marks the track’s official release.
Stapleton teamed up with Nashville studio wiz Dave Cobb, who also produced 2015’s Traveller, for the upcoming collection, which is actually a double album. The first half, out May 5, includes eight original songs as well as two covers, “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning,” written by Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar and made famous by Willie Nelson, and the LP’s first single, “Either Way,” popularized by Lee Ann Womack. Volume 2 will arrive before the end of the year.
Hear “Broken Halos” above. From A Room: Volume 1 is now available for pre-order.
Stapleton is currently on tour and kicks off his All-American Roadshow tour May 5. The new run kicks off in Georgia and wraps Aug. 25 in New Hampshire. Throughout, he will command fabled venues like Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. He’s also playing festivals like Summerfest in Milwaukee and Watershed in Washington state.
All announced dates are listed below. Tickets are currently on sale.
