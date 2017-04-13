Katy Perry watched Bill O'Reilly as a kid

Katy Perry wasn’t always the outspoken progressive figure fans now know her as today. Perry grew up in a conservative, religious family, of which she has deemed herself the “black sheep.”

In a new interview with Vogue, Perry explained that her life consisted of “church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV. That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have the conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

While Perry and the Fox News commentator couldn’t be more different — Perry was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton — she admitted to following O’Reilly as her lens to “the other side.”

In addition to O’Reilly and frequent church visits, Perry also revealed she and her family had picketed at the concerts of artists like Marilyn Manson and Madonna, handing out religious pamphlets to fans in attendance. By the time she hit 15, however, Perry would be able to credit Queen, and in particular, the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, with having widened her horizons. “That was my first perspective on that world, and I just loved it. I felt so free and accepted,” she said.

Read more from Perry at Vogue. Perry’s upcoming studio album—her fifth—will debut in the summer, but her single, “Chained to the Rhythm” is available now.