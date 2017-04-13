Demi Lovato and Sleigh Bells settle copyright infringement case

Last August, noise-rock duo Sleigh Bells sued Demi Lovato for copyright infringement on the grounds that the pop singer had used elements of their 2010 single “Infinity Guitars” for her 2015 song “Stars.” The Hollywood Reporter now reports that the parties have settled the case.

According to the Reporter, court papers were filed Wednesday morning noting the settlement; both sides are “memorializing terms, which were not disclosed.”

Representatives for Sleigh Bells provided no additional comment. EW has also reached out to Lovato’s team for comment.

Sleigh Bells’ Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss first accused Lovato of infringement in November 2015, shortly after the release of her album Confident, on which “Stars” was a bonus track. After Lovato’s team denied the allegation, Sleigh Bells filed their suit in August noting that the “sonic qualities of portions of ‘Infinity Guitars’ and ‘Stars’ are substantially similar.”