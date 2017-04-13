COIN's uplifting new track promises 'it's all gonna be all right'

COIN, a Nashville-bred foursome, is here to tell you something: “It’s all gonna be all right,” frontman Chase Lawrence sings on the bright, alternative pop jam “Don’t Cry, 2020,” premiering exclusively here.

“Some songs just hold a special importance,” Lawrence tells EW. “This is one for me. For every time I fear growing older, this is my mantra. ‘Don’t Cry, 2020’ screams to stop fearing the inevitable; it’s all gonna be all right.”

“Don’t Cry, 2020” is off the band’s upcoming second album, How Will You Know If You Never Try, which also includes previously released songs like “I Don’t Wanna Dance” and “Feeling.” The set was produced by Tim Pagnotta, who recently worked with Walk the Moon on their second album, featuring hit single “Shut Up and Dance.”

Hear “Don’t Cry” above, and check out dates for their upcoming tour — which kicks off April 21 in Detroit — here. COIN’s How Will You Know If You Never Try drops April 21.