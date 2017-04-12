Gleeks rejoice! Former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss held a mini reunion Wednesday in a series of videos posted to their Facebook pages.

For lovers of the former Fox series, it was an opportunity to revisit a fan favorite. Criss and Michele performed The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” their first Glee duet. In the video, the duo chat over wine as a nod to the episode in which the song originally appeared (season 2’s “Blame It on the Alcohol”).

In another video, Michele performed her new single “Getaway Car” from her upcoming second album, Places, debuting April 28. She previously explained the song was written as a tribute to former costar Cory Monteith, who she was dating at the time of his death in 2013.

“We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great,” Michele said before performing the song at a small show at L.A.’s Hotel Café. “Everything was getting big and popular with Glee and it was sort of our escape. So this next song is called ‘Getaway Car’ and it’s having that moment in the car.”

Next it was Criss’ turn to promote his music, partnering with Michele on “Lost Boys Life,” the title track from an EP released March 8 by his new band Computer Games, which also includes his Chuck (who’s also a member of the band Freelance Whales).

Tuesday night, Michele and Criss sat down together, wine in hand, for a Facebook Live, chatting about their careers, their Glee memories, which costar gave Michele the idea for her album title, and which cast members they still keep in touch with.