Gorillaz reveal new album title and release date

Gorillaz are returning with a new album titled Humanz this spring, the band announced Thursday. That same day, they also debuted a short film, Saturnz Barz (Spirit House), that features the title song — “Saturnz Barz (feat. Popcaan)” — in full, along with snippets of “Ascension (feat. Vince Staples),” “We Got the Power (feat. Jehnny Beth of Savages),” and “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.).”

Along with those collaborations, the 14-track set also includes features from Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Jamie Principle, and Kali Uchis.

The Grammy-winning virtual band’s last release was “Hallelujah Money,” which came out one day before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Regarding the timing of the drop, Gorillaz’ animated bassist Murdoc Niccals said, “In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

Their self-titled debut album came out in 2001 and went on to sell over seven million copies worldwide. They then went platinum and double platinum in the U.K. and U.S., respectively, with their follow-up, 2005’s Demon Days, which boasted lead single “Feel Good Inc.”

Gorillaz will play the entirety of Humanz at a London show Friday before releasing it to the public April 28. See the tracklist below, and watch the short film above.

1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples

2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan

4. Momentz feat. De La Soul

5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger feat. Grace Jones

7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth

Bonus material on Deluxe:

15. The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes

With interludes narrated by Ben Mendelsohn