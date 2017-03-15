Sam Smith, Marcus Mumford, more voice support for Syrian children

The entertainment industry is standing up for Syrian children.

Famous faces — including Jude Law, Nicole Scherzinger, Sam Smith, Marcus Mumford, and Carey Mulligan — are raising awareness about the plight of the youngest victims of the ongoing conflict in Syria with a new video for War Child, a charity that supports the well-being of the region’s kids.

Titled Enough is Enough, the two-minute clip sees the stars recounting the real-life struggle endured by Fatima, a 17-year-old girl who was forced to escape Syria amid growing tensions, escape attempts, and violence that would ultimately claim the life of her brother. Fatima now lives as a refugee in Jordan.

Enough is Enough‘s release coincides with a new report from War Child, titled “Six Years on – A War on Syria’s Children,” which outlines over 400,000 Syrian deaths since the conflict began six years ago on March 14, 2011. According to the report, nearly 55,000 children are among the dead.

In addition to those who appear in the video, other musical acts — including Coldplay and Florence Welch — shared the video’s message with their followers on Twitter.

“The Syrian war has now lasted 6 years,” Coldplay tweeted Wednesday morning. “Enough is enough.”

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman echoed the band’s sentiment, tweeting: “Help change the fate of children in war & share this video.”

Watch War Child’s full Enough is Enough video above.