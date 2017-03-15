Donald Trump slams Snoop Dogg over controversial video: 'Jail time!'

President Donald Trump hit back at Snoop Dogg early Wednesday morning for the rapper’s controversial new music video, which includes a clown stand-in for the president being shot with a fake gun.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if [Snoop Dogg] failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In the video for a remix of the song “Lavender” by BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, the president is shown as a clown named “Ronald Klump” (played by actor Michael Rappaport). At one point, “Ronald Klump” announces he’s going to deport all dogs from the country, a reference to President Trump’s controversial travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking to Billboard, Snoop Dogg explained the origins of the video”The ban that this motherf—er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf—ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf—ers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh– going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Snoop Dogg’s video was condemned after its release by conservatives, including Florida senator Marco Rubio. “Snoop shouldn’t have done that,” the Republican senator told TMZ. “You know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something that you should be very careful about.”

Trump’s early morning tweet came moments after he blasted reporter David Cay Johnston for his story Tuesday night on Trump’s 2005 tax returns.

“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote. Johnston, who has won a Pulitzer Prize and wrote a book about Trump, appeared on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show on Tuesday with the 2005 returns; before the broadcast, the White House confirmed the returns were accurate.