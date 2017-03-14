Concert for America brings all-star performances to Chicago

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is headed to Chicago.

The monthly series, which is a compilation of comedy, commentary, and of course, songs, comes to audiences from creators, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley — who are also responsible for the heartfelt recording, “Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love.” The series began on Inauguration Day in Manhattan’s The Town Hall.

A subsequent concert was also performed at The Town Hall back in February, and the third concert will be performed at Roosevelt University’s The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. The latest performance is scheduled to include Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners such as Chita Rivera, Alice Ripley, Sharon Gless, and Melissa Manchester, as well as Broadway and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer, former Glee star Alex Newell, Chicago Med actor Colin Donnell, and many more.

Proceeds from the series will be allocated to human rights organizations such as National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Southern Poverty Law, and The Sierra Club Foundation. Tickets will cost from $18 to $103 and can be purchased here, as well as at the theater’s box office. The concert will also be available for streaming via ConcertsforAmerica.com and Facebook Live at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, March 20. Concert for America will be back in New York in April. More information can be found here.