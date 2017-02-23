Jackie Evancho wants to 'enlighten' Trump on transgender rights

One day after reaching out to Donald Trump via Twitter with a plea to discuss transgender rights, singer Jackie Evancho hit the airwaves to make another pass at getting the president’s attention.

“No. I have not heard back yet that I know of, but I’m hoping soon,” Evancho, whose sister Juliet Evancho is transgender, told Good Morning America on Thursday.

On Wednesday, after the president rolled back federal government protections that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom associated with their gender identity, Jackie tweeted to Trump in an attempt to set up a meeting. Asked Thursday what she had hoped to discuss with Trump, Jackie said, “I guess I just want to enlighten him on what I’ve seen my sister go through every single day in school and people just like her what they deal with. The discrimination, it’s terrible. I guess I kind of just really want him to relook at that.”

Juliet, 18, participated in the Thursday interview as well and explained why she felt the decision made by Trump’s administration was harmful. “Basically that being at a high school where the policies on the bathroom are unclear, I — as Jackie has said — kind of live it every day, going through discrimination. I’ve had things thrown at me, I’ve had people say pretty horrible things. The unsafe environment is just very unhealthy. I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good for the transgender and LGBT community but as well as everyone as a whole.” (Juliet said her school, to this point, has been protective of her: “Overall, yes.”)

Jackie performed the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration, a decision that came under fire from progressives because of Trump’s proposed policies and rhetoric. Speaking Thursday, Evancho said she didn’t regret performing and would do it again if given the opportunity.

“The reason why I did sing for the inauguration was not politics. It was for the honor and the privilege to perform for my country. And that will stay the same, I think.”