GRAMMYS 2017

This singer wore a 'Make America Great Again' dress to the Grammys

@ml_boardman

Posted on

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Singer Joy Villa made quite the political statement at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The performer, who was not nominated at the show and was one of the first guests to arrive, initially walked the red carpet outside of Los Angeles’ Staples Center in a white cape. She then did a dramatic costume change, whipping off the draped fabric to reveal a form-fitting red-white-and-blue dress emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s signature slogan.

Villa’s look read “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” down the bodice and featured red stripes and white stars. The back of the dress was bedazzled with large sparkling letters reading “TRUMP.”

Viewers immediately took notice of Villa’s questionable fashion choice, weighing in on the dress via social media.

Villa’s Wikipedia page was also quickly edited following her appearance, as her name was changed to read, “Joy Angela Villa Trump.”

