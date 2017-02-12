This singer wore a 'Make America Great Again' dress to the Grammys

Singer Joy Villa made quite the political statement at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The performer, who was not nominated at the show and was one of the first guests to arrive, initially walked the red carpet outside of Los Angeles’ Staples Center in a white cape. She then did a dramatic costume change, whipping off the draped fabric to reveal a form-fitting red-white-and-blue dress emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s signature slogan.

Villa’s look read “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” down the bodice and featured red stripes and white stars. The back of the dress was bedazzled with large sparkling letters reading “TRUMP.”

Viewers immediately took notice of Villa’s questionable fashion choice, weighing in on the dress via social media.

Someone who calls herself a feminist in her Twitter bio is wearing a Make America Great Again dress to the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/fKi67y5xAZ — Stacey ⚘ Gotsulias (@StaceGots) February 12, 2017

@Joy_Villa worst dressed at the Grammys last year. Looks like you're going for a repeat this year. Traitor.✊🏻 — ℒᎽℒᎯ ℋᎯℒℰ🔥❤ (@lylahale) February 12, 2017

Villa’s Wikipedia page was also quickly edited following her appearance, as her name was changed to read, “Joy Angela Villa Trump.”