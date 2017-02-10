Sturgill Simpson announces 2017 tour

Sturgill Simpson will not be hard to find in 2017.
The renegade country star announced a string of new tour dates on Friday morning. Stretching from March and going through early October, he’ll take over famous venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, as well as festivals like Forecastle in Louisville, Kentucky, and Sloss in Birmingham, Alabama.
Simpson is currently nominated for Album of the Year as well as Best Country Album at the 59th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday for his most recent release A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. He is also slated to perform during the live broadcast.
Full dates are listed below:
March 4—Okeechobee, FL—Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
May 6—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater
July 7—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 8—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 14—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre
July 15—Louisville, KY—Forecastle Festival
July 16—Birmingham, AL—Sloss Music & Arts Festival
July 30—Niigata, Japan—Fuji Rock Festival
September 7—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 8—Grand Prairie, TX—Verizon Theatre
September 9—Austin, TX—Austin360 Amphitheater
September 14—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall
September 15—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 16—Boston, MA—Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
September 19—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre
September 21—St. Louis, MO—Fox Theatre
September 22—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 25—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 29—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 30—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Amphitheater
October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre