Sturgill Simpson announces 2017 tour

Sturgill Simpson will not be hard to find in 2017.

The renegade country star announced a string of new tour dates on Friday morning. Stretching from March and going through early October, he’ll take over famous venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, as well as festivals like Forecastle in Louisville, Kentucky, and Sloss in Birmingham, Alabama.

Simpson is currently nominated for Album of the Year as well as Best Country Album at the 59th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday for his most recent release A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. He is also slated to perform during the live broadcast.

Full dates are listed below:

March 4—Okeechobee, FL—Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

May 6—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater

July 7—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 8—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

July 15—Louisville, KY—Forecastle Festival

July 16—Birmingham, AL—Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 30—Niigata, Japan—Fuji Rock Festival

September 7—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 8—Grand Prairie, TX—Verizon Theatre

September 9—Austin, TX—Austin360 Amphitheater

September 14—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 15—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 16—Boston, MA—Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 19—Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre

September 21—St. Louis, MO—Fox Theatre

September 22—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 25—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 29—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 30—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Amphitheater

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre