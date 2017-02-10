Grammy presenters include Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Taraji P. Henson

The 59th Grammy Awards are set for Sunday evening, and the Recording Academy shared the evening’s star-studded list of presenters on Friday.

The roster includes plenty of marquee music industry names: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Celine Dion, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, and Best New Artist nominees the Chainsmokers will all present. But they’ll be joined by major stars from other disciplines, such as Taraji P. Henson, Laverne Cox, and John Travolta. Additional announced presenters include Jason Derulo, DNCE, Halsey, Paris Jackson, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, and Ryan Seacrest.

The Recording Academy has already shared a stacked lineup of performers for the show. Adele, Chance the Rapper, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Sturgill Simpson will all take the stage. And the event’s producers have also secured a number of buzzy collaborations: Lady Gaga and Metallica, Maren Morris and Alicia Keys, Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, and the Weeknd and Daft Punk will also team up.

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.