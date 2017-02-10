With the new Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, some of music’s brightest stars have contributed original material for one of the biggest movie events of the year. But it’s hardly the first romantic flick to get paired with a killer collection of previously unreleased tunes. (Even the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack featured fresh cuts from The Weeknd and Ellie Goulding.) Below, EW looks back at some of the sexiest soundtracks ever.

10. Cruel Intentions, 1999

For what is easily the steamiest among the onslaught of teen movies of the late ‘90s, Virgin Records brought together a mix of electronic acts like Faithless and Fatboy Slim and compiled them with sultry ballads from Counting Crows and Aimee Mann. Appropriately, the final track on the release mirrored the unforgettable final moments of the film, set to the perfectly toned chords of The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony.” –Breanne L. Heldman

9. Twilight, 2008

The first Twilight movie brought the book’s sexy supernatural love triangle to life with attractive trio Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner and made Twihards everywhere lose their minds. For the 2008 soundtrack, top artists like Paramore, Linkin Park, Muse, and Iron & Wine contributed love songs that pack an emotional punch that’s nearly as memorable as the movie. –Madeline Raynor

8. Romeo + Juliet, 1996

Baz Luhrmann did something unreal when he remade a play that’s confounded high school juniors for years: He kept the dialogue intact and modernized everything else, giving us fast-moving, stylized, sexy scenes in a dystopian landscape with a soundtrack to match. At turns sweet, creepy and moody as hell, it’s got a little something for anyone interested in doomed love. If you like your romance on the bubblegum side, the Cardigan’s “Lovefool” and Stina’s “Little Star” have you covered. Aggro, tortured and/or despondent lovemaking (ew) more your thing? Garbage, Radiohead and Butthole Surfers have your back. And then of course, there’s romance, a clincher for anyone with a heart, a soul and two ears that work, namely Des’ree’s Kissing You (Love Theme from Romeo + Juliet). The album is a roller coaster of emotion—desire, love, sex, loss—and thus, with a kiss, we die. (And then cue up the album again because it’s that good.) –Carla Sosenko

7. 9½ Weeks, 1986

There’d be no Fifty Shades without 9½ Weeks, and the OG erotic blockbuster had an equally killer musical counterpart: a New Wave dream featuring Devo, Eurythmics, and Bryan Ferry.

6. Magic Mike XXL, 2015

The sequel’s soundtrack is stacked with baby-making bangers by Ginuwine, Jeremih and Jodeci. Even Matt Bomer scores with his silken cover of D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel”).

5. Singles, 1992

OK: So it’s not exactly sexy. But the soundtrack to Cameron Crowe’s survey of bohemians looking for love in ’90s-era Seattle had an excellent array of grunge heavy hitters, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, Mother Love Bone, Alice in Chains and others.

4. Garden State, 2004

Like Singles, the Garden State soundtrack also perfectly captured the indie-rock zeitgeist when it was released in 2004. Zach Braff’s curated set featuring Coldplay, Nick Drake, Iron & Wine, and, most famously, The Shins helped it win a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album in 2005.

3. Dirty Dancing, 1987

It’s got The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” sure, but props go to little-known songwriters Frankie Previte and John DeNicola, who penned this movie’s most romantic songs: Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” and Eric Carmen’s “Hungry Eyes.”

2. The Bodyguard, 1992

How did this become the biggest-selling soundtrack of all time, with 45 million copies sold worldwide? It was that Lisa Stansfield jam, duh. (Just kidding: It was all Whitney.)

1. Purple Rain, 1984

It’s a soundtrack so steamy, it partly inspired Tipper Gore’s crusade for music censorship with the Parents Music Resource Center. The main culprit? “Darling Nikki,” His Purpleness’ wild and raw ode to masturbation.